Creatio Partners with Experieco to Further Expand Its Presence in Australia and New Zealand

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Experieco to expand the presence in Australia and New Zealand. Experieco is a New Zealand owned and operated multi-award-winning business, with skill sets in developing complex software solutions using traditional development, low-code and no-code technologies. The new partnership will bring more New Zealand and Australian businesses a cutting-edge platform with prebuilt industry solutions and advanced no-code tools to allow midsize and large enterprises to enjoy the freedom to own their automation.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a leader and strong performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

Experieco CEO Alan Leigh sees Creatio as a tool to help ANZ businesses deliver specialized, and affordable digital solutions, without the need for slow and expensive coding.

"Creatio is recognized as a global leader by both Gartner and Forrester Research. It offers one platform with integrated CRM and no-code capabilities to deliver customizable digital solutions. It's used by thousands of businesses worldwide to deliver solutions that they were once limited to deliver using alternative technologies." — Alan Leigh, CEO at Experieco.

"Coming off the heels of our expansion in Australia and New Zealand, we are delighted to welcome our new partner Experieco onboard. Together we'll help organizations in the region enjoy the freedom of automation with the cutting-edge no-code platform and support of the partner with an in-depth industry expertise," said Alex Donchuk, SVP, Global Channels at Creatio.

About Experieco

Experieco is a NZ owned and operated multi-award-winning business, with skill sets in developing complex software solutions using traditional development, low-code and no-code technologies. The company has offices in both Auckland and Sydney. It delivers digital solutions to medium and large enterprise organizations across a range of industries. Experieco has led the successful introduction of several world leading low-code technologies into the ANZ region. This gives businesses improved options to deliver customizable applications, integrate systems and automate processes faster and making it affordable compared to traditional development or alternative technologies.

