Creatio Partners with Qmulus Solutions to Further Strengthen Its Market Position in the UK

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its partnership with Qmulus Solutions. Through this collaboration, Creatio is aiming to further expand and strengthen its presence in the UK thus help more businesses gain freedom from IT constrains through no-code workflow automation.

Qmulus Solutions is specializing in improving client productivity via the use of software solutions. The company has an extensive experience in contributing to customers' success by adding value to their existing data and streamline their processes through the customization and deployment of low-code/no-code powered systems for CRM. By combining the power of Creatio's solution with Qmulus' approach to leveraging customer talent with no-code/low-code, organizations can strengthen their strategies and expect rapid growth without increasing their IT headcount.

"Following our new partnership with Creatio, we are excited to be expanding our portfolio of solutions that will enable us to transform more businesses using the class leading Creatio platform. Through its structured business process management and no code/low code architecture it's the perfect fit to enable business growth in these current times and beyond." - Daniel Lewis, Managing Director, Qmulus Solutions

"While strengthening our presence through new alliances in the region, we are taking integration and consultancy services to the next level thanks to Qmulus Solutions. This partnership is aimed at bringing benefit to even more organizations in the UK by equipping them with technologies that allow to rapidly transform, thus stay relevant in the fast-changing environment," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive no-code/low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.

To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions that can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create solutions.

