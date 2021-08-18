Creatio Publishes a Comprehensive Guide for No-code Buyers

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, recently published No-code/Low-code Buyer's Guide —a comprehensive playbook on choosing a no-code platform provider that perfectly matches the needs of businesses in a wide range of industries. It features a thorough no-code evaluation framework and checklist of core features, requirements, use cases, and strategies, and is aimed at helping IT, digital and business leaders find the ultimate software provider that will drive business growth.

The guide covers the full decision-making journey: from defining the initial goals and requirements to understanding the implementation model. It also features expert tips and real-life cases of successful no-code/low-code implementation from business and tech leaders from around the world.

A quick overview of the content is available below.

What are low-code and no-code?

IT-driven reasons for opting for no-code or low-code platform

Requirements that you should focus on

Determining the type of product ownership

Understanding the implementation models

Evaluating industry expertise

Case study

Low-code/no-code evaluation checklist

No-code/Low-code Buyer's Guide is available for free download now. Check it out to navigate the no-code platform market with ease and choose the solution that will enable the business growth.

Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive no-code/low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.

To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions that can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create solutions.

