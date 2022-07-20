Creatio to Launch Its No-Code Playbook During Virtual Show Featuring Apple's Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

Creatio is hosting a global digital event to present its No-Code Playbook, a vendor-agnostic framework that enables creators to design and deploy no-code business applications at speed and in a secure fashion.

BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced the upcoming release of the No-Code Playbook on October 4, 2022. The No-Code Playbook is a hands-on guide that empowers teams to deliver business applications of any complexity by leveraging the no-code approach. The Playbook covers the entire lifecycle of no-code development that is disrupting the world of enterprise software now.

The No-Code Playbook addresses the industry's most pressing questions on how to organize efficient IT and business collaboration and deliver game-changing results leveraging the full potential of no-code capabilities, while staying compliant with rules and regulations. The Playbook covers the principles of no-code development and provides a detailed description of three core phases (Design, Go-Live, and Everyday Delivery) and twelve lifecycle stages. The Playbook includes an overview of advanced tools such as application decision matrix, complexity assessment and governance frameworks, as well as ready-to-use models for managing roles and team structures for the efficient no-code delivery. The Playbook delivers recommendations on setting up the Center of Excellence and establishing an application audit process.

To present the launch of No-Code Playbook, Creatio will host the virtual show featuring the book's authors: Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio, and Burley Kawasaki, One of the Top 25 Software Product Executives. The event will be joined by a star guest Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple. The Silicon Valley Icon will share his views on the future of software . The show will close with a video case study from Creatio customer Virgin Media O2 Business, which is a on a mission to reimagine connectivity and upgrade the UK. In the case study, Virgin Media O2 Business will demonstrate how it is using the no-code playbook to create digital-first ways of working.

The event is designed for IT, Operations and Digital executives as well as project management professionals. The show will also be useful for business analysts, developers and anyone who is interested in mastering no-code skills. It will be held online on the 4th of October at 10am ET, allowing any attendee around the globe join and interact with the authors. The free registration is available on the Creatio website via the link.

