Creatio Unveils No-code Revolution at its ACCELERATE Event in November

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio , a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its 2021 ACCELERATE virtual conference taking place November 9 - 10, 2021. "No-code Revolution" is the theme of this year's event, which will bring together a diverse community of IT, digital and business leaders to explore and discuss the revolutionary power of low-code/no-code technologies and what that means for the enterprise software space.

ACCELERATE 2021 will feature revelational discussions from an exciting lineup of speakers and panelists on how co-code is reshaping the future of technology to support new methods for operational excellence. Attendees can expect to connect with peers from various industries all over the world and leave with actionable insights for adopting no-code as a basis to drive enterprise-wide technology and cultural transformation.

"Creatio's ACCELERATE No-code Revolution is a one-of-a-kind experience for IT, operational and digital professionals," said Creatio CEO and Founder Katherine Kostereva. "Last year we gathered thousands of experts globally. During 24 hours, we were sharing expertise, discussing ideas, and inspiring each other to accelerate business growth. This year, once again we are bringing together the most innovative leaders in IT and business to discuss how no-code will empower citizen developers to revolutionize the future of enterprise software development into 2022 and beyond."

At ACCELERATE 2020, more than 20,000 tech and business professionals attended from 5 continents to hear from experts like Jason Schenker, the Chairman of the Futurist Institute and the President of Prestige Economics, Paul Greenberg, Managing Principal of The 56 Group, LLC, guest speaker Kate Leggett, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, Dr Chris Parry, Rear Admiral, CBE PhD, Churchill College, Cambridge, and many more. Participants in this year's event can again expect a revolutionary take on the unlimited potential of no-code from the brightest minds in business and technology throughout hundreds of sessions.

To stay updated on this year's full conference agenda, speaker lineup and to save your spot, register at: https://www.creatio.com/page/accelerate-2021 .

