Creatio Wins 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius

The leading no-code provider has been recognized for fostering an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion and giving back to the community

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has won a 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius. The annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities. Creatio's genuine care culture and dedication to making an impact in the community has been recognized by the TrustRadius research team.

"We work tirelessly to foster a positive workplace culture that supports a diverse group of remote and in-office employees at TrustRadius. Tech leaders throughout the industry are embracing similar corporate social responsibility initiatives, and we're excited to give them the recognition they deserve with a Tech Cares Award," said TrustRadius Founder and CEO Vinay Bhagat. "We believe corporate social responsibility will continue to become more important each year for employees, customers, and stakeholders."

Creatio is a global team that casts a wide net across many geographies, backgrounds, and cultures. Creatio's values include working as one team, working with passion, striving for excellence, and putting professional growth at the center of everything we do. A defining part of Creatio's DNA and promise is genuine care. Creatio fosters this value through the building of sincere relationships with its employees, clients, and partners by giving a hand first and then thinking about business, communicating transparently and openly, and listening, adjusting, and bringing value. Creatio's caring culture toward its community is one of the defining values that helps the company stand out on the market.

Creatio believes that a business can be a significant platform to propel change, and its community of employees and partners are its key stakeholders. As such, the company has made participating in charitable projects around the world a part of its culture. Creatio has been closely cooperating with non-profit organizations that help those in need as well as investing in social and environmental initiatives.

More information about Creatio's past and future initiatives can be found in the news section of the website.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

+1 617 765 7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio