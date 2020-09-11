Creatio Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2020 International Business Awards®

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Digital Process Automation (DPA) Solution category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,800 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

The evaluated product, Studio Creatio enables organizations to provide non-IT employees with the ability to build apps and processes they need. Creatio's robust and flexible low-code tools enable the users without deep technical skills to build user interfaces and design business logics, define data models, and set up machine learning models for better decision-making.

According to the Stevie Awards judges, "All the tools that a company needs to compete in today's competitive world seems to be in the hands of this project."

"Automating app development process to an extent where even a non-IT person too can develop app is a breakthrough contribution."

"This is the one of the greatest technologies in the current industry. Very nice and good digital platform."

"Creatio has been helping organizations from different industries and geographies automate and change processes at maximum speed for over a decade. In the current turbulent reality, being able to adjust operations and rapidly adapt to the new world is inevitable," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio. "We are thrilled to be recognized by the Stevie® Award panel of judges for our DPA offering. Studio Creatio is the product that changes the game for organization, helping them create a low-code company, thus keep up with the pace of change," she added.

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

