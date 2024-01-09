Creation of the Emmes Group Will Advance Company's 47-year Legacy and Build Clinical Research Infrastructure for the Future

News provided by

EMMES

09 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

  • New Business Unit Veridix AI Launched to Embed Technology and AI in Day-to-Day Clinical Operations
  • Dr. Rama Kondru to Join the Emmes Group as CEO, Veridix AI
  • Industry Leader Matthew Holt to Join Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes today announced the creation of the Emmes Group, with Sastry Chilukuri serving as its executive chairman and chief executive officer. The company also announced a new board member, Matthew Holt.

The Emmes Group will have two business units: Emmes, its Clinical Research Organization (CRO) led by Peter Ronco, and Veridix AI, the newly launched technology and artificial intelligence (AI) group, led by recently appointed executive Dr. Rama Kondru.

Chilukuri will share plans to build a technology- and AI-first clinical research infrastructure during his presentation this Thursday, January 11th at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

"We have an opportunity to advance Emmes' 47-year legacy of excellence in clinical research by building the clinical research infrastructure of the future," stated Chilukuri. "Our new Veridix AI business unit will embed technology and generative AI into all aspects of clinical trials. Emmes is a full-service CRO with more than 1,600 employees, supporting clinical research in over 70 countries. We are one of the top clinical service providers to the U.S. government with industry-leading capabilities in cell and gene therapy, vaccines and infectious diseases, and ophthalmology.

"AI is now helping us learn the language of biology to rapidly generate disease insights and advance new treatments," Chilukuri continued. "Our proprietary Clinical Generative AI platform will help us build the clinical research infrastructure needed to bring these treatments to patients faster with high quality."

The Emmes Group also added a new member to its board of directors, whose background adds strength to the new strategy. Matthew Holt is managing director and president, private equity, of New Mountain Capital, with a proven track record of rapidly digitizing and scaling healthcare service businesses.

About the Emmes Group

The Emmes Group is dedicated to advancing public health and biopharmaceutical innovation throughout the world. Our legacy CRO business Emmes, founded in 1977, provides clinical services tailored to meet the needs of its public and private sector partners. Our Veridix AI business is focused on delivering innovative technology solutions to create the clinical trial infrastructure of the 21st century. To learn more about how we are modernizing clinical research and having a positive impact on patients' lives, visit the Emmes Group website at www.theemmesgroup.com.

SOURCE EMMES

