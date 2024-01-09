Dr. Rama Kondru Named Chief Executive Officer of Veridix AI

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Dr. Kondru Brings a Formidable Blend of Scientific Expertise, Visionary Technology Background, and Data Sciences Leadership to the Emmes Group's New Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Business

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emmes Group today announced that its newly launched Veridix AI business will be led by Dr. Rama Kondru as its chief executive officer.

The creation of Veridix AI as the new and complementary partner of the Emmes Group's legacy Clinical Research Organization (CRO) business was announced earlier today and will be discussed in more detail during a presentation this Thursday, January 11th, at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

"Rama's unique set of skills and experiences make him an outstanding addition to our team," noted Emmes Group Executive Chairman and CEO Sastry Chilukuri. "His strong scientific, research and academic credentials, in combination with successful, C-level roles in the life sciences sector, will be especially valuable as we work to create the technology and AI platform for 21st century clinical research."

Chilukuri added, "We have ambitious plans to accelerate Emmes' use of generative AI and digital technology tools in our clinical research. This will be truly transformative with wide-ranging implications for how research is conducted and how solutions are built."

According to Dr. Kondru, "In a world defined by rapid technological evolution, I was drawn to the Emmes Group's unwavering commitment to cutting-edge technology and AI. Witnessing the exponential surge in data and the maturation of AI, it's clear these forces are being intricately woven into the fabric of diverse industries. Emmes stands as a life sciences trailblazer, firmly embracing AI in a way unparalleled by other CROs. Our pioneering solutions and services are poised to address unmet medical needs and redefine the trajectory of the industry.

"Emmes has long been recognized for its patient-centric approach," he continues. "The integration of Veridix AI marks a transformative leap in enhancing the speed and efficiency of clinical research. This is not merely about technology; it's about delivering meaningful outcomes for patients. As we unlock the vast potential within healthcare data, a Veridix AI-powered clinical trial ecosystem will have a direct impact on patient care."

A leader with more than two decades of biopharma, medical device and data science experience, Dr. Kondru previously served as the co-CEO of Medidata Solutions, the leading provider of Software as a Service and data analytics solutions that support clinical research. Earlier, Dr. Kondru was senior vice president and chief information officer for Janssen Pharmaceuticals - Americas, a Johnson and Johnson (J&J) company. He also served as the Global Head of Data Sciences at J&J. Prior to joining Janssen, he held leadership and scientific roles at UCB Pharma and Hoffmann-La Roche. He also has served as a member of the board of directors for several companies.

Dr. Kondru is a named inventor on over 29 patents, has received multiple innovation awards, and has authored more than 30+ peer-reviewed scientific publications. He holds a Ph.D. in computational sciences from the University of Pittsburgh and an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. He also completed post-doctoral research at the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and served as an adjunct professor at Duke University.

About the Emmes Group
The Emmes Group is dedicated to advancing public health and biopharmaceutical innovation throughout the world. Our legacy CRO business Emmes, founded in 1977, provides clinical services tailored to meet the needs of its public and private sector partners. Our Veridix AI business is focused on delivering innovative technology solutions to create the clinical trial infrastructure of the 21st century. To learn more about how we are modernizing clinical research and having a positive impact on patients' lives, visit the Emmes Group website at www.theemmesgroup.com.

