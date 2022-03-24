Creatio's Premier Offline Event, No-Code Days: Freedom to Create Chicago is Coming May 26-27

The company to hold a 2-day conference focused on empowering organizations to transform and innovate with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that it will host an offline event—No-Code Days: Freedom to Create in Chicago on May 26-27. The company is inviting its customers, partners, and IT, operational and digital leaders to the in-person conference on the future of no-code workflow automation and CRM.

Hundreds of single-minded attendees will gather at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel to discuss the latest trends that drive business growth today, meet top talent and brilliant minds, and learn how no-code, workflow automation and advanced CRM solutions can aid in achieving digital transformation goals. The registration is now open.

During the event attendees will have a chance to:

Learn how no-code can become a game-changer for their business

Discover the no-code playbook on how to enable a no-code strategy, team, and process within an organization

Experience the freedom to own their automation with Creatio technologies demonstrated through various workshops and learning labs

Network with a leading no-code community

The event will also include industry workflow-focused sessions designed for financial services, manufacturing and distribution, life sciences, and public sector professionals. The conference will host an impressive lineup of speakers representing the most prominent thought leaders in no-code/low-code and digital transformation space.

The registration is available via the following link. It's free, but seats are limited.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

