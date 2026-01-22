CREATIVE AGENCY BETTY OPENS OFFICES IN AUSTIN AND MEXICO CITY

New locations bring specialized production capabilities and local insights to creative work

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betty, a Quad agency, today announced the opening of new offices in Austin, Texas, and Mexico City, Mexico, marking a significant step in the continued expansion of the creative agency and Quad's global platform. The two locations bolster Betty's ability to serve clients with fresh talent, localized expertise and integrated capabilities in two high-growth markets recognized as centers of culture and creativity.

The Austin and Mexico City office openings follow a period of rapid growth for Betty, which has seen a surge in demand from both category leaders and challenger brands seeking strategic, innovative creative solutions that can scale without sacrificing speed or quality.

New Austin office adds creative and content capabilities

Betty will officially open its Austin office on January 22, 2026. In addition to full-time staff, the location will host a weekly roster of over 25 photographers, stylists and production crew members in its 8,400-square-foot studio.

"Opening in Austin is a natural fit for Betty," said Cari Bucci-Hulings, President of Betty. "The energy, talent and culture of the city make it an ideal place to expand our teams and better serve our clients while deepening our presence in a key region."

"In Austin, we'll be able to push our studio model forward," said Jimmy Richardson, Group Vice President, Studio and Creative at Betty. "By bringing together scalable AI workflows and an amazing team of in-house creative experts, we can produce brand-accurate content at the pace our clients need, without losing the human touch that connects with consumers."

Mexico City office strengthens Latin America collaboration

Betty's 10,000-square-foot Mexico City office will open in the first quarter of 2026 and will be shared with Quad's media agency, Rise. Betty's Mexico City team currently supports several brands and is continuing to add to its client roster with specialties in retail, grocery and packaging design.

"Establishing a physical presence in Mexico City is another exciting next step for Betty," said Bucci-Hulings. "The market is home to incredible talent and new creative opportunities for the agency. By joining the Rise team under one roof, we're setting up a hub to deliver top-tier, integrated work for current and future clients in the region."

The new offices are located at: 804 Congress Ave., Austin, TX, 78701, and Avenida Paseo de la Reforma 296, Colonia Juárez, 06600, Mexico.

About Betty

Betty, a Quad agency, offers best-in-class strategy, creative, design and content studios, including end-to-end brand design through its Favorite Child offering. Named after the late Betty Quadracci, the trailblazing co-founder of Quad, Betty is dedicated to building a better way for brands with inclusive, inventive ideas that drive results for clients, backed by broad capabilities that offer scale without sacrifice. Learn more at bettyagency.com and favoritechild.com.

About Rise

Rise, a Quad company, is an award-winning full-service media agency of record that provides strategic solutions to brands across all industries including healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer packaged goods. As a part of Quad, a global marketing experience company, Rise represents extensive integrated media solutions powered by people that run on Quad's tech and data stacks to deliver results-oriented omnichannel consumer experiences. Rise's deep media expertise coupled with Quad's end-to-end creative, production, logistics and other marketing capabilities enable leading-edge solutions for brands to seamlessly connect with target audiences and optimize their marketing spend to drive sales and business growth. Learn more at meetrise.com.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client's objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 11,000 people in 11 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

