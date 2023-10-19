Creative blocks add vibrancy to ancient 'porcelain capital'

News provided by

China Daily

19 Oct, 2023, 22:44 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

In Jingdezhen, the historical city in East China's Jiangxi province famous for being a "porcelain capital", creative blocks are adding new vitality.

Continue Reading
A woman paints porcelain at a ceramic workshop in Taoyangli imperial kiln historical block in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province. Li Jin / China Daily
A woman paints porcelain at a ceramic workshop in Taoyangli imperial kiln historical block in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province. Li Jin / China Daily

A shining example is the Taoyangli imperial kiln historical block, an old suburb that has been preserved and restored and is now one of the city's most popular entertainment enclaves.

Housing imperial kiln ruins, museums and ceramic workshops, the historical block offers visitors an immersive experience to explore the culture of porcelain. The roads, composed of broken ceramic tiles, tell the story of when workers repurposed tiles that were damaged during the production process－a unique characteristic that brings the city's porcelain history to life.

The block is experiencing further development as the local government ramps up efforts to restore old areas. Since 2016, the authorities have implemented a series of urban renewal projects centered around Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum as well as the supporting infrastructure construction around the Jingdezhen imperial kiln factory scenic area.

Taoyangli historical block is currently the area with the most preserved and intact historical buildings in Jingdezhen, and to better pass on the Chinese ceramic culture and preserve the city's memories, it has seen further development of more business patterns. It is now home to more than 500 homestays and workshops of masters and inheritors of ceramic-making skills.

Dai Xiaoling, senior arts and crafts master of Jiangxi province, opened a ceramic workshop in the historical block in 2021, where guests can get hands-on experience, including pottery throwing and glazing of ceramics.

"Our family has been doing handmade ceramics at imperial kiln factories for generations and we are the inheritors of this craft," Dai said. "We hope to find tranquility here to pursue our art, to express our values, and to pass on our knowledge to others."

Creative ceramic culture is also on display in Taoxichuan, or Ceramic Art Avenue, former site of the Yuzhou Porcelain Factory, one of the 10 major porcelain factories in Jingdezhen in the early days of the establishment of the People's Republic of China.

Thanks to efforts to utilize and protect ceramic industry heritage, Taoxichuan has been transformed into an urban creative district with a blend of tradition, fashion, art and high technology through structural renovation and environmental creation.

From ceramic industrial heritage museums and modern art museums to ceramic art shops, it is easy for visitors to experience the unique charm that emerges from the intersection of ancient pottery factories and contemporary art in the historical blocks, which hold activities and events year-round. One of the most popular is the Taoxichuan spring and autumn art fair, which was held from Oct 17-19 and attracted more than 500 artists and craftsmen from home and abroad.

The fair held a series of activities, including traditional manual craftsmanship, contemporary art, musical performances, food festivals, art exhibitions, art lectures, product launches, study tours and intangible cultural heritage courses to present the world with a diversified and vibrant vision of Jingdezhen.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

Bank of China boosts development of Belt and Road

Bank of China boosts development of Belt and Road

This is a report from China Daily: As the Chinese bank with the longest history and highest level of globalized operations, Bank of China has offered ...
Focusing global spotlight on porcelain art and culture

Focusing global spotlight on porcelain art and culture

This is a report from China Daily: With the theme of Ceramics Facilitate Word Communication, Ceramics Trade Connects the World, the 2023 China...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.