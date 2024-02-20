Creative Construction Approaches Can Flip Script on Cost Concerns

News provided by

DPR Construction

20 Feb, 2024, 12:01 ET

Opportunities to achieve greater cost certainty provide confidence to advance capital projects, according to DPR leadership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firms planning capital projects can move forward with a greater degree of confidence this year by exploring new ways to realize value, according to leadership at DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders. Despite continued market pressures, opportunities exist to achieve cost and schedule certainty by:

  • Breathing new efficiency into old processes through more collaborative delivery methods.
  • Realizing economies of scale by standardizing certain building elements.

"Market forces affect many aspects of capital projects, and we know our customers seek cost certainty before moving forward," said DPR CEO George Pfeffer. "We also know the centuries-old process by which capital projects have been designed and built adds pressures and potentially creates unpredictability."

"If industry partners focus more on integration and better alignment on project goals and incentives, it will translate to a better experience and value for project owners, end users and other stakeholders," Pfeffer added.

Collaboration is the Key

The traditional process — first hiring a designer, then shopping for a contractor after the design has been settled on — creates gaps in collaboration and, potentially, lost value. Employing methods like design-build instead have been shown to add value. Research from the Charles Pankow Foundation and Constructor Industry Institute noted that design-build projects, where contractors and designers collaborate to propose projects aligned to owner needs and outcomes, consistently cost less and are delivered faster than projects using traditional methods.

Collaborative delivery methods like design-build and integrated project delivery (IPD) also can give greater predictability by harnessing the use of virtual design and construction (VDC) to limit surprises emerging in the field, unlocking advanced multi-scope, multi-trade prefabrication methods, and alleviating labor pressures by scheduling elements of scope when labor is available.

"A major healthcare provider in the San Francisco Bay Area began using IPD for its projects in 2007," Pfeffer said. "Across 30 projects and billions of dollars of investment, 100% of their projects have met or beaten budget and schedule goals. That compares to less than 30% of projects across the construction industry in that period. That type of approach should be scaled."

Setting the Right Standards

Chris Daum, FMI Corporation's president and CEO, noted in DPR's latest Great Things newsletter that a major issue leading to cost escalations is that construction and design is dominated by discrete, unique projects. Owners who have repeatable building elements across their portfolios or have an ongoing program that includes multiple construction projects, can unlock advantages by identifying standard elements across buildings, including:

  • Designing once and procuring at scale, greatly increasing value and cost certainty.
  • Established relationships with builders, suppliers, transporters, permitting entities and financial institutions that facilitate successful outcomes.
  • Improved processes and final products through both repetition and capturing lessons-learned on successive projects.

"Bathrooms in many building types can be designed once and repeated in multiple buildings," Pfeffer said. "Healthcare patient rooms, pharmaceutical benchtops and data center infrastructure are just a handful of potential examples where standardized elements can have tangible benefits during construction and during building operations. And the advantages of this approach multiply when early collaboration leads to designs that include the details builders will use."

"With the adoption of new methods that allow our industry to deliver projects faster, leverage technology, and increase collaboration, we also make the industry more attractive to future generations of workers," added Pfeffer. "The upshot is adopting new methods not only helps customers serve their markets now, but they will also realize improving value from new methods when market pressures have eased."

About DPR Construction
DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

DPR Construction

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction

Also from this source

The Latest Challenge to Construction Supply Chain & Procurement Planning? Overseas Shipping

The Latest Challenge to Construction Supply Chain & Procurement Planning? Overseas Shipping

Just as commodity prices stabilized, drought and conflict affecting global overseas shipping routes have driven up costs of global ocean freight,...
DPR Construction and Phoenix Job Corps Unveil New Program to Support Workforce Development and Cultivate Arizona Construction Careers

DPR Construction and Phoenix Job Corps Unveil New Program to Support Workforce Development and Cultivate Arizona Construction Careers

DPR Construction, one of Arizona's top commercial contractors, has teamed with Job Corps, the nation's largest career technical training and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.