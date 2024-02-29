Healthcare Providers Can Realize Savings By Transforming Construction Approach

DPR Construction's Deb Sheehan Sees Modular Approaches As Key to Efficiency Amidst Today's Market Challenges

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Health providers seeking to lower operational, capital and maintenance costs across facilities should consider prototyping and standardizing approaches that can shift project delivery from bespoke, time intensive solutions to a manufacture-ready kit-of-parts uniquely authored by and for an organization," said Deb Sheehan, DPR Construction's healthcare market strategy leader at Bisnow's Healthcare Summit Feb. 22.

Healthcare systems face challenges as they respond to the rapid shift of care from hospital-based settings to lower-cost, ambulatory sites of care. In today's challenging financial market, some health systems are seizing the opportunity to double down on higher growth, higher margin outpatient and ambulatory care services, focusing on geographies with favorable demographics, commercial payers, and strong population growth.

"We are recognizing significant enhancements in speed-to-market and quality at lower cost with strategies like modular construction to meet this demand," noted Sheehan. "We are not simply talking about historic gains in offsite, prefabrication of parts, but a fully engineered assembly of building components that yields advantage in cost savings, development timeline and quality."

"When anticipated as a modular solution, an organization's clinical best practices and brand standards can be predictably and repeatedly implemented enhancing user experience across a health system's portfolio of real estate," Sheehan added. She emphasized that this also produces enhanced efficiency in labor and material costs across multiple sites of care.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education, and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

