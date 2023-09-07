Creative Editing Controller TourBox Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for TourBox, an editing controller for photo, video, and audio editing.

TourBox has hired 5W to lead media relations and thought leadership efforts, focusing on product launches, product reviews, and product coverage in the photography and videography industry and expert commentary from the company's executives.

"TourBox selected us due to our team's extensive experience in consumer technology products," said 5WPR Co-CEO Matthew Caiola. "We are already in full swing for the launch of TourBox Console 5, which showcases groundbreaking WonderFlow software, allowing TourBox users to create panels with customized design tools, functions, and presets to accelerate the process of editing from color grading to export."

"We are thrilled to be working with 5WPR to generate broader awareness for not only the TourBox consoles, but our new breakthrough WonderFlow software," said Jayden Pan, Marketing Manager at TourBox. "We know TourBox has so much to offer creators who spend a lot of time in post-production, and we look forward to introducing our latest products to this audience."

With its fifth anniversary in October, TourBox has already established itself as the must-have desk accessory for creators looking to improve their workflow and speed. As the company grows, 5W will support upcoming exciting product launches, breakthrough new releases, and holiday promotions.

With more than 30 years of experience in the field, 5W's consumer technology PR team is in the know and up to date on trends, industry norms, benchmarks, and history, guaranteeing brand representation by leading technology PR professionals.

About TourBox

TourBox is a trailblazing force in the design and editing console industry, dedicated to empowering creators worldwide with innovative solutions that redefine human-machine interaction. Combining cutting-edge technology with unmatched user experiences, TourBox continues to push the boundaries of creative freedom and efficiency.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected]

212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations