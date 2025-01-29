Creative Event Production Agency Eventique Invents Event Planner Solution Device

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventique, a leading creative and event production company headquartered in New York City, has invented a device for event industry professionals to help make decisions about their event planning conundrums.

According to data from Data USA, as of 2022 there were more than 135,000 meeting, convention, and event planners alone, not including employees and independent contractors who service other similar industries such as award shows, sporting and competitive events, concerts and festivals. Event planners are frequently cited as having the most stressful jobs, due to continuous long hours, a plethora of variables where anything can go awry, and demanding clients that can be taxing.

It is this intel, along with Eventique's direct hands-on experience, that the organization created The Event Planners Fantastic Orb. A hand-held sphere that contains twenty answers to virtually any event-related question, the Orb's functionality is simple; when one thinks of an event-related question, the Orb is given a shake by its holder, and an answer will appear in seconds. Examples of answers include "Not in Scope," "Red Flag," and "Just Gaff Tape it," among seventeen others.

"As event planners and producers, we can relate to the anxieties and stress levels that come with the territory," says Eventique's Founder and CEO, Liron David.

The Event Planners Fantastic Orb was invented by Eventique's Senior Production Designer, Taylor Jurell. Jurell came up with the idea of the Orb as he sat for hours at his desk in the agency's creative lab. "It didn't take that long, actually," says Jurell.

Once Jurell concepted the idea of The Event Planners Fantastic Orb, Jurell and Eventique's Vice President of Strategy and Creative, Eric Wielander, brought the agency's team of 24 event professionals into the process by selecting an array of answer options, and with a rigorous vetting process through a shared spreadsheet, eventually voted on the twenty answers embedded in the Orb that suited almost every situation.

"The event industry has been so fixated on fancy tools like laser measurers and AI to solve things, we lost sight that we've had a fundamental need of a simple device like this for a long time," Wielander says. "The Golden Age of the event industry begins now with the Fantastic Orb."

As part of its marketing campaign of The Event Planners Fantastic Orb, Eventique created an infomercial-style commercial for the device, which can be found on such popular social media channels as YouTube and Instagram.

The Event Planners Fantastic Orb can be purchased through its website, www.fantasticorb.com and through participating brick and mortar K-Mart stores in the US.

ABOUT EVENTIQUE

Eventique specializes in producing innovative and cutting-edge events nationally and internationally, from meetings and conferences to product launches and brand activations. Eventique's clients include Monday.com, TikTok, Variety, United Nations, Coty, and Morgan Stanley, among many others. For more information, visit www.eventique.com.

