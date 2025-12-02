Creative Planning Acquires Burt Wealth Advisors, Adds $1 Billion in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced it has acquired Burt Wealth Advisors (Burt Wealth), an established RIA in North Bethesda, Maryland. The acquisition adds $1 billion in assets under management to Creative Planning.

"We're thrilled to have Burt Wealth join Creative Planning," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk. "Their three decades of experience, high level of professionalism and commitment to putting clients first align perfectly with Creative Planning's values and vision for the future."

Burt Wealth has served the North Bethesda community since 1985, providing clients with customized financial planning services that include tax reduction strategies, education funding and estate, business and retirement planning.

"Joining Creative Planning gives our clients access to its full suite of services while preserving the personal touch that has defined Burt Wealth since its inception," said Burt Wealth President Fred Cornelius and Executive Vice President Maria Cornelius in a joint statement. "Both of our firms believe in doing what's right for clients, investing in long-term relationships and fostering a collaborative environment where advisors can do their best."

Gorman Jones served as Burt Wealth's exclusive financial advisor for the acquisition. Burt Wealth will be Creative Planning's 15th acquisition in two years.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning-led investment management approach, retirement planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $390 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 90 countries as of Sept. 30, 2025. United Capital Financial Advisors is an affiliate of Creative Planning, LLC. For more information, visit www.creativeplanning.com.

Media Contact

Creative Planning

[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Planning, LLC