Creative Planning Expands East Coast Footprint With Financial Abundance Acquisition

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced the acquisition of Financial Abundance, an RIA located in the heart of Pennsylvania. The acquisition, which closed on September 30 of this year, will add over $275 million in assets under management (AUM) to Creative Planning's rapidly growing AUM.

For more than 20 years, Financial Abundance Founder and President Paul Nichols and his team have worked with individuals and families to provide a wide range of comprehensive and customized financial planning services. Paul and his team believe educating clients about the financial process provides the necessary confidence and peace of mind for clients planning for their financial future.

"Financial Abundance shares our values and client-centered approach. Their vast knowledge and expertise will be a welcome addition to the Creative Planning team, boosting our presence on the East Coast," said Peter Mallouk, President and CEO of Creative Planning.

In addition to their extensive offering of financial planning services, Financial Abundance provided advanced planning strategies and financial coaching to help guide clients through the complex issues that can be part of the investing process. Over the years, Paul has educated thousands of people through his seminars, workshops and speaking engagements, sharing the stage with many notable dignitaries, such as Ronald Reagan, Colin Powell and General Schwarzkopf.

"Creative Planning's resources and national footprint, along with their extensive in-house legal, estate and tax services, will enable us to continue our mission of providing peace of mind to our clients," said Nichols.

Financial Abundance will be Creative Planning's 14th acquisition in two years as it continues to expand its wealth management capabilities and extend into new markets.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $390 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 90 countries as of September 30, 2025. United Capital Financial Advisors is an affiliate of Creative Planning. For more information, visit www.creativeplanning.com.

