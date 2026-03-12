Creative Planning Acquires Duncan & Haley, Adds $660 Million in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced it has acquired Duncan & Haley, Ltd. (Duncan & Haley), an established RIA in Seattle, Washington. The acquisition adds $660 million in assets under management to Creative Planning.

"Duncan & Haley has long shared our belief that integrating financial services into a personalized and coordinated strategy delivers the best results for our clients," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk. "Together, we can deliver even greater value and insight for our clients' long-term financial goals. We're excited to have them as part of the Creative Planning team."

Duncan & Haley serves a mix of clients, advising private clients on investing, tax strategies, retirement planning, estate planning and trust services while also assisting employer-sponsored retirement plans navigate ERISA governance, investment oversight and participant education. Over its 28 years, the company has built a strong reputation in the industry for fiduciary discipline, thoughtful portfolio construction and long-term relationships with its clients.

"We're proud to join Creative Planning," said Duncan & Haley Founder and President John Haley. "As the complexity of financial planning continues to grow, clients increasingly benefit from a broader range of expertise — particularly in areas like tax strategy, estate planning and retirement plan governance.

Creative Planning has built an exceptional platform that brings those capabilities together under one roof, while maintaining a strong fiduciary culture. That combination allows us to continue delivering the personalized advice our clients value while significantly expanding the depth of services we can offer them. It's clear to us that this partnership will strengthen our ability to serve clients for many years to come."

This is Creative Planning's second acquisition of 2026, following the announcement of its first international acquisition of Swiss-based RIA Baseline Wealth Management, which was announced in January of this year.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning-led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as business services and institutional money management. Creative Planning has approximately $700 billion in assets under management or advisement as of December 31, 2025. SageView Advisory Group, United Capital Financial Advisors and Baseline Wealth Management Ltd. are affiliates of Creative Planning.

Third-party rankings should not be construed as a guarantee that a certain level of results will be experienced if Creative Planning is engaged, or constitutes to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Creative Planning never pays a fee to be considered for any ranking or recognition but may purchase plaques or reprints to publicize rankings. Additional important disclosure information about our industry recognition may be found at https://creativeplanning.com/important-disclosure-information/.

Media Contact

Creative Planning

[email protected]

SOURCE Creative Planning, LLC