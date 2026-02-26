Creative Planning Named Best Independent RIA for Comprehensive Wealth Management by the Wall Street Journal's Buy Side

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, LLC (Creative Planning), one of the nation's largest registered investment advisors (RIAs) today announced it has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal's Buy Side (WSJ | Buy Side) as the Best Independent RIA in America for Comprehensive Wealth Management.

The WSJ | Buy Side review highlights Creative Planning's breadth of services, comprehensive approach to financial planning and high client satisfaction, noting that it offers a more personalized experience compared to other financial advisor firms, including pairing clients with a dedicated advisor.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Peter Mallouk, Creative Planning has built a differentiated advisory platform grounded in a fiduciary model that offers comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement strategies, estate planning, trust services, tax strategies and international wealth management.

WSJ | Buy Side review notes that Creative Planning's model makes it a strong option for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families that have more complex financial needs and seek more advanced services, like multigenerational financial planning, legacy planning, charitable planning, family governance services, wealth transfer advisement and family office services.

"We're honored to be recognized as WSJ | Buy Side's Best Independent RIA for Comprehensive Wealth Management," said Peter Mallouk. "This distinction reflects our deep commitment to providing our clients with fully integrated financial planning and services tailored to their unique and evolving financial goals and aspirations."

Creative Planning's recognition in WSJ | Buy Side comes amid continued growth and strategic expansion. The firm has substantially increased its national and international footprint through organic and acquisition-driven growth, growing its AUM to approximately $700 billion in 2026, and remains focused on elevating client outcomes with integrated wealth management experience.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning-led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as business services and institutional money management. Creative Planning has approximately $700 billion in assets under management or advisement as of December 31, 2025. SageView Advisory Group, United Capital Financial Advisors and Baseline Wealth Management are affiliates of Creative Planning.

This ranking was issued by WSJ | Buy Side based on its evaluation of 20 of the largest and most well-known independent registered investment advisor (RIA) firms not owned or controlled by a bank, brokerage, large financial institution or insurance company. Firms on the list meet the criteria of at least $500 million in assets under management, more than 1,000 clients and a minimum five‑year operating history.

WSJ | Buy Side scored those firms based on their fees, credentials, customer support, available services, portfolio construction and account minimum. These factors were weighted based on Wall Street Journal reader surveys regarding what they considered most important.

The highest-scoring firms were evaluated by their retirement, estate, tax and insurance planning services. WSJ | Buy Side prioritized firms that offer easy, frequent access to dedicated advisors or advisor teams.

Third-party rankings should not be construed as a guarantee that a certain level of results will be experienced if Creative Planning is engaged, or constitutes to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Creative Planning never pays a fee to be considered for any ranking or recognition but may purchase plaques or reprints to publicize rankings. Additional important disclosure information about our industry recognition may be found at https://creativeplanning.com/important-disclosure-information/.

