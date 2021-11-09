Creative Reality Company D-ID and Global Family History Platform MyHeritage Enter Multi-Million Dollar Partnership

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID , the world leader in AI-driven creative media, and MyHeritage , the leading global service for discovering your past and empowering your future, announced today the signing of a multi-million dollar deal to expand their partnership and develop new AI features for historical photos.

The two companies initiated their partnership earlier this year by launching a groundbreaking innovation that allowed millions of people around the world to animate the faces of their ancestors in historical photos and bring the past to life. Powered by D-ID's proprietary technology, MyHeritage released Deep Nostalgia , which produces a realistic depiction of how people in old photographs could have moved and looked if they were captured on video. The feature went viral, garnering high acclaim across social media as nearly 100 million animations were created. Deep Nostalgia offers today's generation a tangible link to their ancestors and proves that artificial intelligence can be leveraged to deepen one's connection to family history.

"We built D-ID with the dream of empowering ordinary people to create extraordinary experiences, and are now helping people connect with their past in a way that was never believed to be possible," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. "With MyHeritage as a partner, we are amplifying our power to do exactly that in new ways and new spaces, bringing these connections to millions of people across the globe."

"Thanks to the joint efforts of MyHeritage and D-ID, millions of people are discovering a newfound appreciation for their ancestors that transcends the generational divide," said Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage. "Deep Nostalgia resonated across the globe, and thanks to the expansion of this partnership, exciting innovations for historical photos will be coming soon."

Since the launch of Deep Nostalgia, D-ID's proprietary technology has been adopted by many companies. It was featured in the promotion of the Warner Bros . film, "Reminiscence," which gave viewers the opportunity to insert themselves into the film in a starring role. The company also partnered with Mondelez International and Publicis, the multinational advertising agency, to transform food marketing into an interactive, user-driven experience.

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is the leading global discovery platform for exploring family history. With billions of historical records and family tree profiles, and with sophisticated matching technologies that work across all its assets, MyHeritage allows users to discover their past and empower their future. MyHeritage DNA is one of the world's largest consumer DNA databases, with more than 5.2 million customers. MyHeritage is the most popular DNA test and family history service in Europe. Since 2020, MyHeritage has been home to the world's most advanced AI technologies for repairing, enhancing, colorizing, and animating historical photos. To find out more, please visit www.myheritage.com.

About D-ID

D-ID is a Tel Aviv-based Creative Reality™ startup specializing in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning. Established in 2017, D-ID created the first facial image de-identification solution to protect images and videos from facial recognition software. D-ID's products range from animating still photos, to facilitating high-quality video productions, and creating viral user experiences such as Deep Nostalgia, which has generated nearly 100M animations since its launch in late February. With $23 million in funding from Y Combinator, Pitango, AXA, Foundation VC, AI Alliance, Maverick and others, D-ID aims to disrupt the media and entertainment industries with the creation of media using AI in traditional channels as well as the Metaverse. With international customers in the swiftly growing synthetic media market, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and deep learning enable its partners to create exciting and engaging content that was until now unimaginable. To find out more, please visit www.d-id.com .

