Creative Team Revealed For Pre-Broadway Production Of "Fly More Than You Fall"

Book and lyrics for "Fly More Than You Fall" are by Eric Holmes ("Smash," "The Good Fight," "Evil"), with music and lyrics by national entertainer and recording artist Nat Zegree. The production will be directed and choreographed by Broadway's Jeff Whiting ("Bullets Over Broadway," "Big Fish," "The Scottsboro Boys") and produced by the Tony Award-winning producing team of Suzanne Gilad and Larry Rogowsky ("Moulin Rouge," "Jagged Little Pill," "Angels in America").

Scenic designer Ann Beyersdorfer has been named to "Live Design"'s 30 under 30, having designed the set for the off-Broadway hit "Afterglow," in addition to associate design credits for "The Children" and "Jitney" on Broadway and national tour and international productions of "Anastasia." The work of Heather McDevitt Barton, costume designer, has been seen with Atlantic Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Ars Nova, New York University, Columbia University, the Lee Strasberg Institute, The Shelter and more. Lighting designer Keith A. Truax's credits include "Friends! The Musical Parody" off-Broadway; Concert for America featuring Tina Fey, Matt Bomer, Idina Menzel, Jeremy Jordan, Audra McDonald, Andrew Rannells and more; and shows at New York Musical Festival and NYC Fringe Festival. Flying effects are courtesy of Flying by Foy. Local artists and crew, including students at Utah Valley University, will implement the designs into the physical production.

"'Fly More Than You Fall' is a spectacular, emotional piece of musical theatre with many layers, and the assembled creative team is passionate and experienced with stunning original ideas," said Stephen Pullen, dean of the UVU School of the Arts and artistic director of The Noorda. "We couldn't be more thrilled to open our exhilarating inaugural season at the Noorda Center of the Performing Arts with such a beautiful production, crafted with such care, before it makes its way into Broadway's national spotlight."

When 14-year-old Malia (Sony recording artist and YouTube star Lexi Walker) learns the tragic news of her mother's diagnosis, her life begins to unravel. Crippled by grief, she draws from the curative well of her own creativity and strength to cope and eventually thrive. Malia creates an extraordinary story that parallels her real life and is populated by fantastical characters who provide solace, hope and strength as she navigates a new reality with her parents (Equity performers Jennifer Fouche and Thom Miller). With soaring original music and powerful lyrics, this moving contemporary story will break your heart and heal it again.

"I think we've found a great balance between the fantasy story and the real-life story to provide a really entertaining experience, while still reaching into the heart of the audience in a very personal way," said director/choreographer Jeff Whiting. "Utah audiences are very theater savvy and will teach us even more about that balance as we see their response and reaction. I'm very excited about the opportunity to debut the show in Utah."

Additional cast members include Utah actors Autumn Best, Jason Bowman, McCall Hope Brainard, Lyza Bull, Joseph Campbell, Josh Durfey, Seth Foster, Tyler Fox, Abby Higbee, Levi Hopkins, Chloe Galli King, Tianna Maxwell, Cairo McGhee, Malia Nutter, Rachael Peel, Preston Smith and Bennett Allen Wood.

For more information, visit www.flymoretyf.com and www.uvu.edu/thenoorda.

About the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

The 130,000-square-foot Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, was dedicated in March 2019. The building features a 501-seat proscenium theater with an orchestra pit for live musical performances and opera, an 878-seat concert hall, a choral recital hall and a dance theater. The Noorda celebrates wonder through engaging world-class experiences curated for Utah Valley. Through collaboration that inspires professionals and students alike, the venue invites audiences to experience high caliber artists in unexpected ways in this arts hub at the center of the Utah Valley campus and community. Featured performers include Jason Alexander, Sierra Boggess, Audra McDonald, Will Swenson and Bernadette Peters.

About Utah Valley University

At 37,282 students and growing, Utah Valley University is the largest public university in the state of Utah and one of a few higher education institutions in the nation offering a dual-mission model that combines the rigor and richness of a first-rate teaching university with the openness and vocational programs of a community college. UVU's unique model – which focuses on student success, engaged learning, rigorous academic programs, and faculty-mentored research – is transforming higher education by making it more affordable and accessible to students of all backgrounds.

SOURCE Utah Valley University