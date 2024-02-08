Creative Ways to Power Your Diet with Pulses

Calbee's Harvest Snaps Shares Tips for Celebrating World Pulses Day

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From lentils and peas to black beans and navy beans, small-but-mighty pulses are a powerful source of plant-based nutrition. Each provides a punch of protein, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, while also lowering cholesterol levels and helping control blood sugar. For World Pulses Day on February 10th, pulse-based snack pioneer Calbee's Harvest Snaps is sharing unexpected ways to enjoy these powerhouse foods.

  • Make them the base of your dips, from classic hummus and cowboy caviar to a creamy white bean blend.
  • Incorporate them into baked goods (hello black bean brownies and butter bean blondies!)
  • Make a batch of oven-cooked, crispy navy beans. 
  • Blend them into fruit smoothies for a protein-packed beverage that's easy to enjoy on the go.
  • Use them as a replacement for ground meat when making burgers, tacos, or meatballs.
  • Cook them into soup (consider cozy vegetable lentil or a hearty chili)
  • Add them to snack time with convenient, packaged options! Harvest Snaps' baked veggie snack offerings feature farm-picked peas, beans, or lentils as the #1 ingredient.

Shared Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "Since day one, Harvest Snaps has been passionate about bringing to market better-for-you snacks powered by pulses. By making them the first ingredient in our products, and milling them whole in-house for maximum nutrition, we give consumers a tasty snack that can fuel their day while satisfying crunchy cravings."

Harvest Snaps' offerings include their flagship line of Baked Veggie Snacks, along with Crunchy Loops Red Lentil Baked Snacks and a Mixed Snack Pack. New launches are coming soon! The products can be found at supermarket chains and natural grocers across the country, plus online through HarvestSnaps.com and Amazon.

About Calbee America, Inc.

A snack pioneer for over 70 years, the Calbee team is passionate about making great-tasting, fun snacks that harness nature's gifts to support healthy lifestyles. Their Harvest Snaps family of better-for-you brands are made from nutrient-dense veggies as the #1 ingredient, while their legacy Japanese snacks bring popular Asian flavors to the salty snack aisle. The company produces its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA and Senatobia, MS. Visit HarvestSnaps.com or CalbeeAmerica.com for more information and follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media. 

