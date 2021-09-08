Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces Former Apple Executive Annie Morita as Chief Operating Officer

"The same way the introduction of the iPhone and the App Store disrupted incumbents like Nokia and Blackberry, and radically transformed what we do with the device in our pocket, Koji is transforming the entire creator economy to be a more integrated and equitable environment for creators and consumers. The sheer scale of Koji's vision and velocity of execution is extremely unique, and I am excited to lead the next phases of evolution," said Annie Morita, Koji COO.

Koji's unique platform allows independent developers and creator economy companies to build instantly-available "mini-apps" that can be added to Link In Bio profiles or accessed via deep links, allowing creators to engage and monetize their audiences directly inside of all social media apps across iOS and Android.

"Annie brings a wealth of operational experience having spent nearly three years runing the world's largest app store. While there are over 100 mini-apps in the Koji App Store, being used by over 50k social media creators, we are just getting started," said Dmitry Shapiro, Koji CEO.

"Annie brings a unique perspective and skillset, having been in China during the rise of Tencent's WeChat Mini Programs. Koji mini-apps are mini programs for all of social media, and stand to radically transform the digital relationships between creators and consumers," said Scott Rupp, Founding General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures, who led Koji's seed financing.

Prior to Apple, Annie served as the head of global interactive for DreamWorks Animation, where she led the company's gaming efforts, as well as being the lead executive for Oriental DreamWorks, the company's first-ever joint venture in China.

A marketing and new media veteran, Annie has held top leadership positions at Warner Bros. Studios, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Electronic Arts where she was a founding member of EA Mobile. Annie began her career with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., as an assignment editor with CNN International before moving to Hong Kong as the head of marketing for Turner International Far East Ltd., launching both CNN International and TNT & Cartoon Network to the region.

Annie holds a bachelor's degree from Smith College and a master's diploma in patisserie and baking from Le Cordon Bleu. She is a trustee emeritus at Smith College, where she served on the board of trustees from 2006-2011. Annie currently serves on the board of directors for the Grand Teton National Park Foundation and as a trustee for Silicon Couloir.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

