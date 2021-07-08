Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces New App: Twitch Stream

Streamers add the app to their Link in Bios or share it directly with their followers on social media. Leveraging the power of the Koji Platform, followers open the app right inside social networks—no downloads or installs required—and instantly begin watching a live stream, chatting, or viewing archived clips from the streamer's channel.

"Koji's Link in Bio platform transforms the idea of the portability of social media algorithms from a theoretical talking point into something that is here today. With Twitch Stream, multi-network creators can leverage algorithms that are friendly to virality and discovery, like TikTok's For You page, as a way to drive growth and success in more inhospitable algorithmic climates, like Twitch," said Luis Chavez, Creative Director at Koji.

The new app is free to use and is available today on the Koji App Store. Alongside the app, Koji has also developed and released a series of resources, guides, and tutorials on its blog to help Twitch streamers optimize their social media strategy.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize.

Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

