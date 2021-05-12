Creator Economy Startup Koji Launches Photo Guestbook: A Customizable Photo Booth For Your Link In Bio

Photo Guestbook grants supporters the option to visit a Creator's Link in Bio and take a photo and submit it to a public or private photo album that is stored in the Creator's profile. The new template offers patrons and top fans an amusing way to get a Creator's attention as well as a way to directly connect with them. Within Photo Guestbook, Branded Frames allow supporters to create custom frames around a Creator's photo, while the Selfie Guestbook gives supporters a chance to connect with the Creators and their community by having them take a selfie and share it to a Creator's guestbook, and lastly Support a Cause allows Creators to build a photo album that lets people show their support for any initiative that they are launching.

The innovative feature can be added to a Koji Profile Link in Bio, or shared as a standalone link in any social media post. Creators have the option to add a cover photo by uploading a photo from their personal camera roll or choose from thousands of images available in the Koji Asset Packs, then add a description indicating what photos supporters should post. Creators have full control of what gets approved and posted, and can also make a guestbook public or private that only the creator will have access to if the album is set to private.

Photo Guestbook is just one of the hundreds of add-ons available in the Koji App Store for us in Koji's Profile or any Link in Bio tool, with more launching daily. Free to use and highly customizable, Koji Profiles allow Creators and passion economy influencers to personalize their Link in Bio profiles to fit their unique styles by editing colors, text, layout, video backgrounds, links, buttons, highlights, and also integrates more effortlessly with the customizable mini-apps, called Kojis.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio tool, with hundreds of free add-ons to customize and monetize available in their new App Store for social media. The company's Link In Bio profiles are used by a fast growing community of Creators and innovators to engage audiences on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch and other platforms.

