Creator Economy Startup Laylo Launches Koji App for Direct Fan Connections

"Laylo is built around the idea that every creator should have a direct relationship with their audience. The Link in Bio is the modern-day website for creators, and it's where they have the most control over how they express themselves and interact with their fans. The combination of Link In Bio and fan engagement tools is the next step toward empowering every creator to build a global brand." said Alec Ellin, Laylo CEO.

Laylo users can install the new app on their Koji Link in Bio and in minutes be collecting emails and phone numbers from fans who want to be notified the instant that they release something new.

"Creators are increasingly working to build a more direct relationship with their audience and de-risk their dependence on social media networks. Laylo's new Koji App makes this easier than ever for both creators and their followers, and is a true level-up for social media entrepreneurs," said Grant Long, Head of Growth at Koji.

Creators configure the app to link their Laylo account, and then simply direct followers to their Link in Bio. Thanks to Koji's innovative technology, there is nothing for followers to download or install; they can sign up with their email address or phone number without ever leaving the app they're in. For example, a creator who announces a Laylo Drop on a TikTok live stream simply asks their audience to visit their Link in Bio and launch the Laylo App from within TikTok's integrated web browser, without ever leaving TikTok to open or install another app.

Laylo's new Koji App is available today on the Koji App Store and is free to use for Laylo Pro users.

ABOUT LAYLO

Laylo is "Salesforce for Creators." The company enables content creators to automatically notify their fans when they release new content, merch, and events. Fans choose to get notified via Text, Email, Facebook Messenger, or Discord, and creators own that fan relationship to notify their fans of all future releases. Creators using Laylo see seven times the conversion rate of traditional presale tools.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Laylo on Koji App Store

Link to Blog Post

Link to Media Kit

Laylo Official Website

Koji Official Website

SOURCE Koji