Creator Economy Startup Laylo Launches Koji App for Direct Fan Connections
YCombinator-Backed Company's New Link in Bio App Enables Creators to Automatically Notify Fans When They Release New Content, Merch, and Events
Jun 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laylo, the Creator Economy company whose platform powers direct to consumer "drops" for creators like Grammy-nominated ODESZA and popular Instagram account Friday Beers, today announced the launch of its Koji Link in Bio App. Laylo's new Koji App lets fans sign up directly inside a creator's Link in Bio to be notified when that creator's new content, merch, or event is released.
"Laylo is built around the idea that every creator should have a direct relationship with their audience. The Link in Bio is the modern-day website for creators, and it's where they have the most control over how they express themselves and interact with their fans. The combination of Link In Bio and fan engagement tools is the next step toward empowering every creator to build a global brand." said Alec Ellin, Laylo CEO.
Laylo users can install the new app on their Koji Link in Bio and in minutes be collecting emails and phone numbers from fans who want to be notified the instant that they release something new.
"Creators are increasingly working to build a more direct relationship with their audience and de-risk their dependence on social media networks. Laylo's new Koji App makes this easier than ever for both creators and their followers, and is a true level-up for social media entrepreneurs," said Grant Long, Head of Growth at Koji.
Creators configure the app to link their Laylo account, and then simply direct followers to their Link in Bio. Thanks to Koji's innovative technology, there is nothing for followers to download or install; they can sign up with their email address or phone number without ever leaving the app they're in. For example, a creator who announces a Laylo Drop on a TikTok live stream simply asks their audience to visit their Link in Bio and launch the Laylo App from within TikTok's integrated web browser, without ever leaving TikTok to open or install another app.
Laylo's new Koji App is available today on the Koji App Store and is free to use for Laylo Pro users.
ABOUT LAYLO
Laylo is "Salesforce for Creators." The company enables content creators to automatically notify their fans when they release new content, merch, and events. Fans choose to get notified via Text, Email, Facebook Messenger, or Discord, and creators own that fan relationship to notify their fans of all future releases. Creators using Laylo see seven times the conversion rate of traditional presale tools.
ABOUT KOJI
Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
Laylo on Koji App Store
Link to Blog Post
Link to Media Kit
Laylo Official Website
Koji Official Website
SOURCE Koji
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article