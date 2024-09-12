Creator Marketing Platform Humanz Expands Into the U.S. and Introduces Valeria Lipovetsky as Chief Creator Officer, Supporting Brands and Empowering Creators

The innovative platform—designed by creators for creators—facilitates genuine, long-term connections and offers transparent data and insights into campaign performance for both brands and creators

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanz, a collaborative AI-powered creator marketing platform for creators and brands, is entering the U.S. market alongside a partnership with Valeria Lipovetsky, a leading creator with +6M followers across channels and a top five global influencer in beauty and fashion. Lipovetsky, who hosts the "Not Alone" podcast and founded Creator Method, a community and academy for creators, was chosen due to her alignment with Humanz's philosophy that creators should be valued business partners with brands. With its expansion, Humanz can now facilitate authentic partnerships between U.S. creators and brands, helping them grow together.

The influencer marketing industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with more creators entering the market and major brands turning to them to reach their intended audiences. In fact, more than 90% of marketers now incorporate influencer marketing into their strategies. These significant shifts, underscored by the recent acquisition of Influential by Publicis, showcase the growing demand for creator-driven campaigns and the substantial, untapped opportunities within the influencer marketing space.

Humanz is at the helm of this transformation, working with more than 300,000 global content creators and collaborating with the world's largest companies including Google, McDonald's, Zara, P&G, L'Oréal, Nestlé and Unilever. Over the past seven years, Humanz launched more than 15 million creator collaborations driving close to $500 million in sales across global markets like Europe, Latin America, South Africa and the Middle East. By providing a transparent, data-driven platform that gives real-time insight into a campaign's ROI, Humanz empowers creators to make informed decisions, optimize their content and become valuable business partners to brands.

"The U.S. is a critical hub for the creator economy, and our platform is uniquely positioned to address the evolving needs of this dynamic industry by driving greater outcomes for both brands and creators," said Roee Zelcer, CEO of Humanz US. "By focusing on transparency, trust and data-driven insights, Humanz solves the fundamental pain points in influencer marketing, making it easier for brands and creators to build meaningful, long-term partnerships."

Humanz's entry into the U.S. market is a significant milestone, reflecting its rapid growth and strong demand for more effective creator marketing tools. The partnership with Valeria Lipovetsky, who will assume the role of Chief Creator Officer, not only strengthens the Humanz brand, but also sets a new standard for collaborations built on mutual respect, trust and transparency. As the creator economy continues to grow, Humanz is committed to being at the forefront, providing necessary tools and support to help creators with smaller audiences become successful business partners with brands. The platform is shaped by insights and feedback of creators who actively use it. This deep involvement ensures Humanz remains attuned to the evolving landscape and empowers creators at every stage of their journey.

"I'm thrilled to join Humanz, a platform that is truly redefining authenticity and transparency in the creator space," said Lipovetsky. "Traditionally, creators had limited visibility into campaign performance, but with Humanz, they have direct access to real-time data and insights right within the app. This empowers aspiring creators to monetize their passion immediately and craft content that resonates. Humanz is not just a platform; it's a catalyst for growth, enabling creators to thrive and forge meaningful, long-term partnerships with brands they love. We're shaping the future of the creator economy, one insight at a time."

The platform addresses common challenges such as information asymmetry, fragmented communication, and lack of transparency and trust, which lead to transactional relationships. As the creator economy grows, Humanz is committed to leading this change with a platform that brings creators and brands together, helping both be data-driven and results-oriented.

"Humanz has set a new standard for influencer marketing, providing us with the tools, data and insights needed to execute impactful campaigns across all our brands," said Or Ellencweig, Senior Director, Procter & Gamble. "The growth we've achieved through this partnership is truly remarkable."

"Working with Humanz feels like having our own team within Humanz," said Kerem Yosuntaş, Advocacy Lead at L'Oréal. "What stands out most is that they genuinely care about the overall success of our brands."

The company's headquarters will be in Miami, Florida, with additional offices in New York. Humanz's global clientele includes multinational brands such as Google, McDonald's, Kimberly-Clark, Zara, P&G, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Unilever, Group M, Omnicom and Universal McCann.

For more information about Humanz and its services, please visit https://www.humanz.com/.

About Humanz:

Founded in 2017, Humanz is a collaborative AI-powered creator marketing platform that connects content creators with brands. Operating globally with eight local offices spanning across the US, Europe, Latin America, South Africa and the Middle East, Humanz has quickly become a trusted global partner in the creator economy. Its AI-powered platform maximizes campaign impact through authentic partnerships, delivering clear value and consistent engagement. Experience the Humanz difference: Book a demo for marketers or download the app for creators today.

Media Contact: Rachel Sharpe

