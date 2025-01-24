Creator Marketing Platform ShopMy Raises $77.5M to Pioneer Performance-First Approach

Investment from Bessemer Venture Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, and Menlo Ventures, follows profitability milestone and industry-defining platform innovations

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopMy , the platform transforming creator marketing into a powerful performance channel, announced today a $77.5M Series B funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from Menlo Ventures and previous investors Inspired Capital and AlleyCorp. The round features Jeremy Levine, Bessemer Venture Partners (Pinterest, Shopify, LinkedIn); Scott Friend, Bain Capital Ventures (Rent the Runway, Attentive, Docusign); Amy Wu, Menlo Ventures (Higgsfield, Mozi, Epic Games), and strategic investors including Geoff Donaker (Yelp COO), Eric Chan (Gap CBO), Campbell + Jett Puckett, Shea McGee, and Camila Coehlo.

ShopMy Announces $77.5M Series B

A New Era for Creator Marketing

ShopMy has transformed creator marketing from an intangible asset into a measurable performance channel, delivering metrics previously exclusive to paid search and social. The platform combines direct creator connections, paid partnerships, and affiliate marketing with breakthrough automation features launched:

Lookbooks: ShopMy's automated gifting feature, Lookbooks has been used to send product over 190,000 times, reducing the time spent on gifting initiatives and minimizing product waste.

Opportunities: A performance-driven feature that enables brands to intelligently allocate budgets and guarantee creator coverage, Opportunities has been used to generate 16,000 pieces of creator content in less than six months, garnering over 125M views.

This comprehensive approach has driven over $352M in brand sales at a 5x return on investment for brands, with more than 100,000 creators now driving commissionable revenue through the platform.

"By combining the authenticity of creator content with the precision of performance marketing, we're empowering brands to transform creator partnerships into a scalable performance engine," said Harry Rein, ShopMy's co-founder and CEO. "This funding allows us to continue empowering brands to unlock the full potential of creator-driven commerce."

Scaling Performance Through Influence

With this investment, ShopMy will grow its team and expand across new verticals including health & wellness, food and beverage, hospitality, and kids & family, while deepening its leadership in fashion and beauty. Leading brands such as Lululemon, Nordstrom, Dior, Hill House Home, and Sakara highlight that the most premium brands trust ShopMy to drive measurable results. Today, more than 50,000 brands are commissionable via ShopMy and over 550 brands rely on ShopMy's technology to transform creator partnerships into performance marketing channels.

"ShopMy has cracked the code on scaling authentic influence," said Jeremy Levine, Partner at Bessemer. "By transforming trusted recommendations into measurable performance marketing, they're pioneering an entirely new approach to commerce. Their remarkable growth and profitability demonstrate the massive potential of this market, and we're thrilled to partner with them as they expand their vision."

