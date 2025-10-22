ShopMy Raises $70M at $1.5 Billion Valuation to Scale The Curated Commerce Infrastructure for Premium Brands, Tastemakers, and Shoppers

Investment from Avenir, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures will accelerate product development for the new brand operating system founded on taste and discovery

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop My Shelf, Inc. dba ShopMy, the curated commerce infrastructure company today announced it has raised $70M in funding at a $1.5 billion valuation. The round was led by Avenir, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures. The round is also supported by several strategic individuals and firms including Sofia Richie, Gregg Renfrew, Raissa Gerona, Alex Mondre of AGM Ventures, and Aimee Song and Jacopo Moschin. ShopMy operates the only integrated marketing system serving premium brands, culture-driving tastemakers, and discerning consumers through technology built for lasting businesses rather than quick marketing campaigns. ShopMy began by serving creators, then brought brands into the ecosystem, and is now directly serving consumers.

"ShopMy is fundamentally a bet on authenticity and that lasting brand value comes through curation and taste over ads and algorithmic recommendations, enabling consumers to discover and buy the world's best products," said Harry Rein, CEO of ShopMy.

ShopMy has demonstrated significant growth across recent key metrics:

Over $1B in annual platform sales through curators sharing recommendations

185,000+ hand-picked tastemakers focused on quality over volume

1,200+ premium brand partners building lasting relevance

30,000+ Circles and 150,000+ wishlisted products since the consumer platform launch in August. Circles curates personalized shopping feeds from multiple trusted creators, replacing algorithmic recommendations with human curation.

200% revenue growth year over year

Sustained profitability since 2024

"Word of mouth has always been the most powerful force in commerce, and we're building the infrastructure to make it scalable," said Tiffany Lopinsky, President of ShopMy. "We have deep conviction that curators are the future of brand distribution for the next generation of enduring companies. This investment lets us transform personal enthusiasm into measurable results at scale."

"ShopMy has cracked the code on making creator commerce work for elevated brands without diluting their positioning," said Andrew Sugrue, Founder at Avenir. "When we evaluated the opportunity, the explosive growth was undeniable—they've created a complete solution that's taken off in 2025, representing a fundamentally better version of how commerce should work."

Founded in 2020 by Harry Rein (CEO), Tiffany Lopinsky (President), and Chris Tinsley (CBDO), ShopMy has evolved from individual creator storefronts to a multi-curator approach and facilitates over a $1B in annual sales for brands building lasting cultural relevance through authentic recommendations rather than traditional advertising. ShopMy integrates the complete commerce ecosystem, from brand partnerships to consumer discovery, in one professional system designed to surface the world's best products.

About ShopMy ShopMy builds creator commerce infrastructure that connects premium brands, curators, and consumers through taste and trust. With professional tools, performance data, and a network of 185,000+ curated tastemakers, ShopMy helps brands like Rhode, Kallmeyer, Net-a-Porter, Gucci, West Elm, and Therabody drive measurable results while building enduring cultural relevance through authenticity over advertising. Based in NYC with a new Gramercy office space, the team of 140+ continues to scale the platform that's redefining creator commerce in more than 130 countries .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Shop My Shelf, INC.