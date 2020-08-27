Creator of the BenjiLock Now Opening Doors to New Possibilities in the Residential and Commercial Markets

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was only when Robbie Cabral decided to tackle his health that he inadvertently found the key to wealth. He is, after all, the inventor of the world's first fingerprint-enabled padlock – an idea that came to him at the gym. As he worked to lose weight and get in shape, he noticed the challenges gymgoers and gym owners were continually having in the locker room with lost combinations and lost keys leading to bolt-cutting locks. The rest is history, so to speak, with his BenjiLock taking this hardware niche by storm.

BenjiLock

Yet, like any successful entrepreneur, Cabral is not one to rest on his laurels. He recently unveiled the next iteration of his fingerprint-enabled technology that this time is aimed squarely at the residential market - landing him the cover of the summer issue of Residential Tech Today .

The locks that started the BenjiLock dynasty come in two versions: a 43mm Fingerprint Padlock and a TSA Fingerprint Padlock. The former stores up to 10 fingerprints, unlocks with a fingerprint or key, lasts up to one year on a single charge, and is encased in a highly secure chrome-plated hardened steel shackle. The latter stores up to five fingerprints, unlocks with a fingerprint or pin code, has a fully rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and is TSA-accepted. Both come in a variety of color options.

With the launch this summer of the Fingerprint Door Lock, BenjiLock is now making its way into homes, garages, and businesses. It has already earned the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show Innovation Award. It comprises an illuminated touchscreen, stores up to 10 fingerprints and 25 user codes, unlocks with a fingerprint, key or pin code, and comes in chic Satin Nickel and Tuscan Bronze finishes.

BenjiLock's journey to being an omnipresent product in retail stores and a must-have for on-the-go millennials and Gen Z-ers has been quite the wild ride. And that back story just happens to be one that is especially welcome now, in a time when people need a dose of hope and inspiration. Cabral is, in fact, the modern-day reminder that anything is possible.

After the idea for the lock first germinated at the gym, Cabral spent four years perfecting the tech, function, and look before launching the prototype at the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show. The exhibition brought BenjiLock top awards and caught the eyes of Ace Hardware and The Grommet. That, in turn, earned him an invitation to appear on ABC's "Shark Tank" and a resulting investment from panel member Kevin O'Leary. Next up came a partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks.

"I knew I had a useful product and that I was filling a gap in the market with BenjiLock. From there, it was hard work, confidence that I would succeed, a couple of lucky breaks, and support from others who saw the lock's potential," explained Cabral. "Getting the cover of Residential Tech Today is an amazing recognition of the potential for our smart locks in the residential and commercial space. I couldn't be more excited for what the future holds for the Fingerprint Door Lock and all the products to come for the brand."

Residential Tech Today is available at Barnes & Noble, Hudson News, Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, 7-Eleven, and digital newsstands such as Amazon Kindle, Issuu, Magzter, Apple News+ and ZINIO.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Linkedin.

