Creatv Bio Opens CLIA-Certified Laboratory to Support Oncology Drug Development

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatv Bio, a Division of Creatv MicroTech, Inc. ("Creatv"), a liquid biopsy-based cancer diagnostic testing company, recently opened its full service CLIA-certified laboratory in Monmouth Junction, NJ. This state-of-the-art facility expands the company's capabilities to support Biopharma's drug development and clinical trial testing.

The new laboratory enables Creatv to offer its LifeTracDx® Blood Test, which measures Cancer Associated Macrophage-Like cells (CAMLs) and Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), to companies developing and conducting oncology drug trials. CAMLs have been shown to be detectable in the blood of most cancer patients in all subtypes of malignancies as well as predict treatment response to most therapies within 30-45 days following drug administration.

The LifeTracDx® Test offers several key advantages to support Cancer Drug Development:

Monitors Early Treatment Response – Enables assessment of drug efficacy well before traditional endpoints.

– Enables assessment of drug efficacy well before traditional endpoints. Improves Patient Selection – Sponsors can identify and exclude patients from trials not likely to respond to therapeutic intervention.

– Sponsors can identify and exclude patients from trials not likely to respond to therapeutic intervention. Companion / Complementary Diagnostics – Allows co-development of drugs that target changes of specific tumor markers by monitoring blood, rather than tissue.

– Allows co-development of drugs that target changes of specific tumor markers by monitoring blood, rather than tissue. Monitors Biomarker Expression of Tumor Cells– Monitors drug target expression in real time from patients to determine downregulation and resistance to therapies.

Monitors drug target expression in real time from patients to determine downregulation and resistance to therapies. Measures PD-L1 Expression for Immunotherapy – Creatv offers the first blood test for detecting PD-L1 expression changes in patients and their subsequent response to PD-L1/PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors.

"The opening of our CLIA Laboratory now enables us to offer a fully equipped facility to deliver rapid, reliable analyses to our pharmaceutical partners," said Dr. Cha-Mei Tang, President and CEO of Creatv Bio. " This is a major step forward in accelerating cancer drug development."

About Creatv Bio

Creatv Bio is a CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics company providing laboratory testing services to pharmaceutical companies for research and investigational purposes.

The LifeTracDx® blood test is an analytically validated assay under research and development. Current research applications include evaluation of circulating biomarkers to support translational and exploratory studies.

The assay is intended for research and investigational use only and is not for use in clinical diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection, or disease monitoring.

For a complete listing of our peer-reviewed publications and scientific posters, please visit our website at creatvbio.com.

Creatv contacts:

SOURCE Creatv MicroTech, Inc.