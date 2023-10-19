CREC Real Estate Hires Carson Hammer as Vice President of Acquisitions

Hammer will manage CREC's multifamily acquisition efforts in the U.S. Southeast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREC Real Estate, LLC ("CREC"), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced that Carson Hammer has joined as Vice President of Acquisitions to manage the firm's acquisition efforts of multifamily properties in the Southeastern United States.

"CREC's approach to value-add and core-plus apartment acquisitions continues to resonate in markets across the U.S., and expanding our footprint in the Southeast is a growing priority that we believe Carson can help CREC achieve," said Aaron Dixon, President at CREC. "Carson brings over a decade of experience across functional areas of multifamily real estate, and we are confident that he will be a strong addition to our team."

With over ten years of multifamily experience spanning acquisitions to operations, Hammer most recently served as Vice President of Investments for Salt Lake City-based real estate investment firm, Sundance Bay, where he was responsible for $250 million in acquisitions. Hammer held prior acquisitions roles at Phoenix-based commercial real estate agency, Rincon Partners, as Vice President of Acquisitions for the Southeast; and at multifamily investment firm, Passco Companies, based in Irvine, California. Gaining experience beyond the principal side, Hammer served on Greystar's regional operations team, and Cushman and Wakefield's multifamily sales team.

Hammer holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from Georgia State University.

ABOUT CREC

CREC Real Estate, LLC (CREC) is a private equity real estate investment firm. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm sponsors real estate investments through its private fund and private placement offerings and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in multifamily investment in secondary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has closed on 60 investments across 19 states. For additional information please visit www.crecrealestate.com.

