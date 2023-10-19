CREC Real Estate Hires Carson Hammer as Vice President of Acquisitions

News provided by

CREC Real Estate, LLC

19 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Hammer will manage CREC's multifamily acquisition efforts in the U.S. Southeast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREC Real Estate, LLC ("CREC"), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced that Carson Hammer has joined as Vice President of Acquisitions to manage the firm's acquisition efforts of multifamily properties in the Southeastern United States.

"CREC's approach to value-add and core-plus apartment acquisitions continues to resonate in markets across the U.S., and expanding our footprint in the Southeast is a growing priority that we believe Carson can help CREC achieve," said Aaron Dixon, President at CREC. "Carson brings over a decade of experience across functional areas of multifamily real estate, and we are confident that he will be a strong addition to our team."

With over ten years of multifamily experience spanning acquisitions to operations, Hammer most recently served as Vice President of Investments for Salt Lake City-based real estate investment firm, Sundance Bay, where he was responsible for $250 million in acquisitions. Hammer held prior acquisitions roles at Phoenix-based commercial real estate agency, Rincon Partners, as Vice President of Acquisitions for the Southeast; and at multifamily investment firm, Passco Companies, based in Irvine, California. Gaining experience beyond the principal side, Hammer served on Greystar's regional operations team, and Cushman and Wakefield's multifamily sales team.

Hammer holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from Georgia State University.

ABOUT CREC

CREC Real Estate, LLC (CREC) is a private equity real estate investment firm. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the firm sponsors real estate investments through its private fund and private placement offerings and has more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management. Employing a value-add strategy, the firm specializes in multifamily investment in secondary cities throughout the United States. Since CREC's inception in 2001, it has closed on 60 investments across 19 states. For additional information please visit www.crecrealestate.com.

Contact
Lisa Baker
Lambert
603.868.1967
[email protected]

Megan Bowman
Lambert
616.258.5763
[email protected]

SOURCE CREC Real Estate, LLC

Also from this source

CREC Real Estate Hires Michele Chadwell as Vice President of Human Resources

CREC Real Estate Hires Michele Chadwell as Vice President of Human Resources

CREC Real Estate, LLC ("CREC"), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced that Michele Chadwell has been hired as Vice President...
CREC Adds Senior Talent to Support Growing Multifamily Investment Platform

CREC Adds Senior Talent to Support Growing Multifamily Investment Platform

CREC Real Estate, LLC ("CREC"), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced that Levi Williamson has joined as Director of Business ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.