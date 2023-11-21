CRED iQ Expands its Engineering & Data Teams as the Business Continues to Grow

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, the fastest growing provider of commercial real estate (CRE) data, analytics and valuation is pleased to announce the expansion of its Engineering and Data teams as the company's customer base expands in number and sophistication.

"CRED iQ's clients are expanding their engagements with more customized data and technology products," stated Mike Haas, Founder and CEO of CRED iQ. "So excited to welcome these new talented colleagues who add important depth and diversification to our team as we play a wider role in the CRE marketplace."

Senior Engineers Reid Russell and Roman Zagrebnev bring a wealth of experience to CRED iQ including previous roles at NavigatorCRE, Cognizant, Citi, Pinterest and Convex. QA Engineer Riley Rood brings invaluable perspective and depth to the company's quality assurance processes. "They have all hit the ground running," noted CTO Ryan Garrett. "Our expanded team is now able to deliver the operational vision that we set forth earlier this year—we have commenced a very exciting new chapter in our evolution."

Learn more about CRED iQ here.

CRED iQ also expanded its data team with the addition of Katherine Woods as Quantitative Data Analyst. Katherine's mathematics & statistical background includes a successful career at Kroll Bond Rating Agency—which will serve her well in this exciting new role.

CRED iQ continues to expand its user community as CRE finance professionals are drawn to the company's precise data, highly intuitive platform and powerful analytics suite.

"Data precision is vital in today's challenging CRE marketplace," said Chris Aronson, Chief Commercial Officer. "However, clients today are equally focused upon cost reduction and meaningful workflow efficiencies. CRED iQ is uniquely positioned to deliver upon both imperatives concurrently. These new talented professionals will play critical roles."

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform providing actionable intelligence to CRE and capital markets investors. If you would like to learn more about CRED iQ's products and services, please contact [email protected] or visit us at cred-iq.com

