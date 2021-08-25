CRED iQ Launches Interactive Valuation Software

The MyQ software enables CRED iQ subscribers to value any commercial property using a streamlined discounted cash flow analysis or direct capitalization approach. Unlike any tool in the market today, MyQ pre-fills a property's actual in-place financial data and utilizes it as the foundation for the valuation assumptions. Assumptions are well supported by financial and appraisal comps for up to 25 comparable properties. Each of the 30 valuation assumptions are fully interactive, allowing subscribers to make adjustments based on % of revenue, $ per size, or full dollar amounts.

"MyQ was developed with the same valuation methodology an MAI-appraiser would use. Our technology pinpoints 30 key rent, expense, and cap rate assumptions from true comparable properties already pre-populated for every single property within our database, which helps streamline the process." Said CRED iQ Co-Founder, Michael Haas.

CRED iQ Co-Founder Bill Petersen explains, "Our intention is to make the valuation process extremely easy and efficient for our subscribers. No longer will there be a need to wait for and rely on appraisals, BOVs or any other third-party source to obtain a highly accurate property value and loss projection. We provide users with a base case value, two stressed scenarios, and the ability to quickly adjust any of the 30 valuation assumptions used in the analysis."

CRED iQ tracks, analyzes and values over 165,000 properties within its data and analytics platform. Its comprehensive data set includes CMBS, CRE CLO, SBLL, and Agency securitized loans going back 20+ years. Refreshed monthly, key data points such as current loan balances, origination and maturity dates, lease expirations, servicer commentary, and borrower contact details makes CRED iQ a one-stop-shop for CRE professionals.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics and valuation platform serving professionals across the CRE investment, brokerage, and lending industries. Headquartered in Radnor, PA, the company also has offices in Dallas and Portland, Oregon.

