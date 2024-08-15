Credera achieves Microsoft Solution Partner designations in Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global consulting firm focused on transformation, MarTech, AI, and technology, announced today the achievement of the Microsoft Solution Partner status in Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation. This recognition signifies our commitment to helping businesses unlock the transformative power of the cloud through a comprehensive suite of services on the Microsoft platform.

Credera, a member of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), leverages its Azure expertise to craft strategies and implement solutions across a variety of industries. This enables Credera to deliver thorough, effective solutions tailored to overcome intricate business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes.

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious Solution Partner designations adding to our decades long relationship as a Microsoft Partner," said Scott Kerfoot, Microsoft Alliances Lead and Principal at Credera. "Achieving Solutions Partner status in both Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation is a testament to our team's dedication, expertise, and commitment to helping our clients achieve their business goals through technology excellence."

As a Digital & App Innovation Solutions Partner, Credera demonstrates a broad capability to help customers build, run, and manage solutions that streamline operations and enhance user experiences across multiple clouds, on premises, and at the edge, supporting our client's choice of tools and frameworks.

"Our team has consistently displayed excellence in delivering data and AI solutions that drive real business impact," said Vincent Yates, Partner and Chief Data Scientist at Credera. "This recognition from Microsoft is a validation of our capabilities and our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements."

Credera's partner status in Data & AI signifies our capability to deliver sophisticated data analytics and AI solutions that drive innovation and strategic growth.

"Being recognized as a Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation is a significant milestone for us," said Simon Osborne, Director of Information Technology at Credera. "This designation not only validates our technical expertise but also our commitment to empowering clients with innovative solutions that drive their digital transformation journeys. We are excited to continue leveraging Azure's robust platform to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Founded in 1999, Credera has experienced sustained and rapid growth. At the time of its acquisition by Omnicom in 2018, the group had 300 employees in three U.S. locations. Since then, Credera has continued to gain momentum and now has a team of 3,000 members across 17 locations globally. Credera and its network companies have earned numerous accolades, being named a five-time Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services and a Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firm .

About Credera

Credera, a global consulting firm, helps clients unlock potential in a complex and competitive digital world. We drive exceptional, industry-tailored experiences and solutions in transformation, MarTech, AI, and technology. As a values-led organization, our teams take an authentic approach through humility and excellence. We believe this approach has allowed us to work with and transform the most influential brands and organizations in the world, from strategy through to execution. Visit us at www.credera.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using a universal framework of connected people, processes and platforms, OPMG provides services that include digital experience design and development, technology strategy and implementation, data-driven product / service design, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and change / program-management services. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines advanced AI tools for content intelligence and automation with a powerful cultural insights engine and massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. OPMG is a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC).

