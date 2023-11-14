Credera Google Cloud Premier Partner Achieves Infrastructure Specialization

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, artificial intelligence, and technology, today announced the achievement of the Google Cloud Infrastructure Specialization. As a Premier Partner in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, this designation recognizes Credera's expertise and a proven track record in developing and delivering customer solutions powered by Google Cloud infrastructure.

Credera accelerates business transformation and creates valuable customer experiences using innovative cloud, data, and technology solutions. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

The Google Cloud Infrastructure Specialization is a rigorous designation that recognizes partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in delivering solutions on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Credera's recognition highlights its experience leveraging Google Cloud infrastructure to transform and enhance the digital customer experience. The partnership with Google strengthens Credera's ability to provide scalable, secure, and reliable cloud solutions across a variety of industries and use cases, including and especially in the marketing and advertising arena.

"We are proud to renew Credera's status as a Google Cloud Premier Partner and earn this Infrastructure Specialization through delivering innovative work with clients globally using Google Cloud," says Jeff Townes, Partner of Cloud Solutions and Alliances.

"Credera has a highly skilled team of Google practitioners who apply their experience to unlock marketing insights and enhance the digital customer experience using Google technology," says Brian Edwards, Principal Architect and Google Cloud Center of Excellence lead. "We are proud to recognize the dedication of our team in serving clients with excellence."

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera has a team of more than 4,000 talented consultants from around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services, by Forbes as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms," and by The Financial Times as a "Top UK Management Consulting firm."

Credera (credera.com) is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, artificial intelligence, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 4,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using a universal framework of connected people, processes, and platforms, OPMG provides services that include digital experience design and development, technology strategy and implementation, data-driven product/service design, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting, and change/program-management services. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines advanced AI tools for content intelligence and automation with a powerful cultural insights engine and massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. OPMG is a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC).

