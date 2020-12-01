CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Acceptance Corporation - CACC

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 1, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Credit Acceptance Corporation (NasdaqGS: CACC), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Credit Acceptance and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cacc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 1, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Credit Acceptance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 28, 2020, the Attorney General of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against the Company for allegedly unfair and deceptive automobile loans it made to thousands of Massachusetts consumers, providing its investors with false and/or misleading information regarding the asset-backed securitizations offered, and for unfair debt collection practices.

On this news, the price of Credit Acceptance's shares plummeted.

The case is Palm Tran, Inc. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1577 Pension Plan V. Credit Acceptance Corporation, et al, 20-cv-12698.

