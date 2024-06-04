Credit Key Revolutionizes B2B Transactions for All Business Segments with Enterprise Net Terms

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Key, the leading provider of instant financing and flexible payment solutions for B2B transactions, is proud to announce the launch of Enterprise Net Terms, a groundbreaking product that redefines access to term payments for companies of all types and sizes.

B2B merchants have been challenged with providing term solutions for their customer segments that don't readily have access to a principal of the business, such as nonprofits, educational institutions, enterprise companies, and government entities. Enterprise Net Terms is designed to empower these business types to seamlessly apply for net payment terms with Credit Key. Companies are provided a streamlined application process without the need for a business owner to be associated with the account, eliminating a major barrier faced by these organization types seeking net payment terms.

Enterprise Net Terms solidifies Credit Key as the only solution on the market providing instant flexible payment terms across all B2B sales channels, for all customer segments—from sole proprietors to enterprise brands. "At Credit Key, we are committed to democratizing access to capital and revolutionizing the way businesses transact," said Tung Pham, vice president of product at Credit Key. "The addition of Enterprise Net Terms represents a major milestone in our mission to empower organizations across all sectors with the financial flexibility they need to thrive."

Built upon Credit Key's innovative solution suite, Enterprise Net Terms offers fast credit decisions at the point of sale across all buying channels. With this solution, merchants can cater to the evolving demands of modern B2B buyers by providing a streamlined omnichannel experience to all of their customer segments.

The expanded capabilities have already proven impactful for Samsung. They were one of the first of Credit Key's merchant partners to offer Enterprise Net Terms and have noted high adoption amongst their enterprise buyers, increasing order size and frequency by enabling more of their customer base to pay on terms.

Key features of Enterprise Net Terms include:

Simplified application process tailored for enterprise companies, nonprofits, education, and government entities

Access to net payment terms without the need for a personal guarantor

100% of the risk and collections process is managed by Credit Key, freeing up resources for merchant partners to focus on their core business

Expedited payment to merchant partners within two business days

"We believe that Enterprise Net Terms will not only drive revenue growth for our merchant partners but also empower a wider range of borrowers to better manage their accounts payables and cash flow and enjoy the benefits of Credit Key," added Kruger Schaumkel, vice president of customer success at Credit Key.

For more information about Enterprise Net Terms and Credit Key's suite of flexible payment solutions, visit www.creditkey.com.

About Credit Key

Credit Key is the leading provider of flexible payments for B2B transactions. Credit Key empowers businesses to offer their customers greater access to capital with flexible payment terms. With instant credit decisions at the point of sale across all buying channels, Credit Key's merchant partners can meet the rising demands of modern B2B buyers while enjoying expedited payment and risk-free transactions.

CONTACT: Sarah Senne, [email protected]

SOURCE Credit Key