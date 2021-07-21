Credit One Bank Adds Naming Rights of Charleston Tennis Stadium and WTA 500 Tournament in Multiyear Deal

American professional tennis player Madison Keys, WTA CEO Steve Simon and Charleston City Council Members Carol Jackson and Marie Del Cioppo attended the announcement today to celebrate Credit One's sponsorship and investment in the greater Charleston region. Charleston Tennis, LLC, and Credit One also unveiled a design for the stadium's marquee signage, a symbolic start of a new chapter for the 20-year-old venue that is currently undergoing extensive renovations to enhance the stadium experience.

"We're proud to be working with Charleston Tennis, LLC, and the City of Charleston to build on the great history of this tournament and give the passionate fan base in the area and women's tennis players from around the world a great experience at a state-of-the-art venue," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. "We want to grow the Credit One Bank brand name throughout the region while continuing to invest in entertainment and community programs important to our customers and fans."

Credit One first partnered with Charleston Tennis, LLC, in June of 2020 for the Credit One Bank Invitational, which was the first large-scale tennis event to be held after the sport went on pause during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament featured 16 players, received more than 40 hours of live coverage on Tennis Channel, and helped raise critical funds for the Medical University of South Carolina's frontline healthcare workers.

Credit One Stadium, which is managed by Charleston Tennis, LLC, under a lease from the City of Charleston, is currently undergoing renovations that will include:

Expanded spectator seating from 7,500 to 11,000 seats

16 fully air-conditioned permanent suites

All-new concessions and additional restrooms

The 75,000-square-foot Stage House, featuring new locker rooms, a gym, training facilities, media and production space, and a VIP rooftop restaurant and outdoor bar

Upgrades are expected to be complete and on display during the WTA 500 tournament in April. The event is the largest women's-only tennis tournament hosted in North America and is celebrating its 50th year in 2022 at Credit One Stadium. Annually, the event attracts more than 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players in the world.

For more information, visit CreditOneStadium.com.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of products for people in all stages of their financial life including credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE® and Six Flags®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

