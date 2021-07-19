Credit One Bank Launches WWE® SummerSlam Sweepstakes

As part of the sweepstakes, 50 lucky winners will receive a pair of tickets to attend SummerSlam. Fans can enter by submitting a pre-qualification request for a WWE Credit Card between July 15 and 31 at UltimateWWECard.com . Existing Credit One Bank card members will receive an email that will provide information on how to enter. Winners will be announced the week of August 9.

"As the Official Credit Card of WWE, we're excited to bring some lucky fans to SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium," said David Herpers, senior vice president of product at Credit One Bank. "There's nothing quite like experiencing a massive WWE event in-person, especially here in Las Vegas."

Credit One Bank will also be launching a WrestleMania sweepstakes this fall. More information can be found by visiting CreditOneSweeps.com.

Credit One WWE SummerSlam Sweepstakes 2021: NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The sweepstakes is open now and ends on July 31, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are of 18 years of age or older (19 in AL and NE, 21 in MS). Void where prohibited. For complete Official Rules, including details on how to enter via mail, visit CreditOneSweeps.com/WWESummerSlam. Sponsor: Credit One Bank N.A., 6801 S. Cimarron Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of products for people in all stages of their financial life including credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE® and Six Flags®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com

