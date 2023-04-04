Credit Union of Southern California Celebrates Youth Month

Credit Union of Southern California

Apr 04, 2023, 14:29 ET

CU SoCal Will Award $250 in College Funds to 20 Youth Members

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, the credit union movement celebrates Youth Month, an industry-wide celebration meant to plant the seeds of financial wellbeing in young Members. In honor of Youth Month, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is awarding $250 in college funds to 20 youth Members who sign up for a checking account.

The Youth Month giveaway will run from April 1-30 and is open to young Members ages 13-21. To qualify for the giveaway, Members ages 13-17 must open a Classic Checking Account during the promotional period. Members ages 18-21 will qualify with a new Rewards Checking Account or Classic Checking Account.

Further giveaway details and terms and conditions can be found at www.CUSoCal.org/Learn/Special-Offers/Youth-Month

"Youth Month not only captures the spirit of the credit union movement; it dovetails with our mission as a credit union," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "Our goal is to build better lives, and instilling financial wellbeing into a new generation of Members is a great way to carry out that mission."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.7 billion in assets, and serves approximately 145,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org

