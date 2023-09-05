CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COMPLETES MERGER WITH PACIFIC TRANSPORTATION FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has finalized its merger with Pacific Transportation Federal Credit Union (PacTrans). The credit union will retain its name as PacTrans and become a division of CU SoCal. The move grows CU SoCal's assets to more than $2.9 billion and number of Members to 154,000. As part of the merger, CU SoCal will also add two more branches, one in Gardena and one in Colton, increasing its branch network to 23 locations.  

CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson will continue to serve as CEO within the organization, which now includes PacTrans as a division of CU SoCal. As part of the partnership, all PacTrans team members will be welcomed to the CU SoCal team and offered positions.

Incoming PacTrans team members can also look forward to further career opportunities, advancement possibilities, access to development programs, and a competitive compensation and benefits package.

This partnership provides greater resources to serve CU SoCal and PacTrans Members. As a result, Members will now have access to more branch locations and an expanded suite of products and services.

"PacTrans has been putting people before profit and providing affordable credit for their Members since their founding," said Gunderson. "We are honored to partner with an organization that embodies the purpose of the credit union movement."

"This partnership provides exciting opportunities for everyone involved," Gunderson added. "New Members can look forward to the added convenience, resources, and enhanced technology made possible by our partnership." 

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)
Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

