Credit Union of Southern California Extends and Enhances "Pick Your Term" Share Certificate Campaign

The 4.5% APY Promo Offers Flexible Term Options and Competitive Rate

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its "Pick Your Term" share certificate campaign in 2023, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is excited to announce an increased rate of 4.5% APY and an extension of the offer through August 31, 2023.

The extended campaign allows Members to choose their preferred term—3, 6, or 12 months, all featuring the competitive rate of 4.5% APY. The flexibility of term choices, along with the competitive rate, has garnered praise from CU SoCal Members.

For more information about the "Pick Your Term" share certificate campaign, please visit www.CUSoCal.org/Learn/Special-Offers/Great-Rates.

"With this promotion, we provide Members with the freedom to choose the term that aligns with their financial goals, and get maximum value with a competitive rate," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "Funds are safe with federal deposit insurance to at least $250,000. No one has ever lost a penny deposited in an American credit union," he added.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.7 billion in assets, and serves approximately 145,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

