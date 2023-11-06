Credit Union of Southern California Introduces Limited-Time 5.5% APY Share Certificate Promo

Credit Union of Southern California

06 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) announced its new 5.5% APY five months share certificate promo. The limited-time promo is offered through November 30, 2023.

The 5.5% APY marks a one-percent increase from CU SoCal's most recent certificate promo offered this summer. In order to stay competitive with market conditions, the credit union decided to increase the APY from 4.5% to 5.5%.

For more information about the 5.5.% APY share certificate campaign, please visit www.CUSoCal.org/SpecialRate.

"Our goal is to deliver maximum value for our Members," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "Share certificates allow our Members to save with increased earning potential. We hope this promotion will take our Members one step closer to achieving their financial goals."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

APY=Annual Percentage Yield. The annual percentage yield assumes that dividends will remain on deposit until maturity. Minimum deposit to open is $1,000. Must be a CU SoCal Member. All accounts will be verified and are subject to approval. Dividends will be paid starting the day of deposit. Visit CUSoCal.org/SpecialRate for complete details. Offer subject to change without notice.

