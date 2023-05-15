Credit Union of Southern California Introduces New Loyalty Program for Members

The Rewards+ Program Offers $200 on Average in Annual Benefits

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has announced the rollout of Rewards+, a new loyalty program offering Members financial benefits worth $200 on average annually.

To qualify for Rewards+, Members must have a CU SoCal Rewards Checking Account and maintain a combination of CU SoCal products and services each month. Members can track their Rewards+ status with a new widget in Online and Mobile Banking. A detailed explanation of the program's benefits and qualifying criteria can be found at www.CUSoCal.org/RewardsPlus.

"We're excited about Rewards+ because it's another way to create value for our Members," said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal Chief Executive Officer and President. "We surveyed thousands of Members to ask what they wanted in a loyalty program, and their answers gave us the direction to create this new program. They spoke and we listened. We trust that Members will find value with Rewards+."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.7 billion in assets, and serves approximately 145,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

