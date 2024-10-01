Credit Union of Southern California Invites Members to Share Why They Love Their Credit Union

CU SoCal to Select Thirty $50 Winners as Part of Their ICU Day Giveaway

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day on October 17, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is giving away $50 to thirty CU SoCal Members and non-Members who share why they love their credit union. CU SoCal's ICU Day Giveaway will run October 1-31. Thirty winners will be selected from all entries and notified by November 30, 2024.

There are two ways to enter CU SoCal's ICU Day Giveaway, through CUSoCal.org or Instagram. Further information on the month-long giveaway, including instructions on how to enter on both platforms, can be found at CUSoCal.org/ICUDay.

Submissions must be made before November 1, 2024, to be eligible for the prize drawing.

"To celebrate this time-honored tradition of ICU Day dating back to 1948, we'd love to hear from the credit union community," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "With its affordable credit and financial services, the credit union movement creates tremendous value that touches so many lives. This is a great opportunity for our community to share those experiences."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $3.6 billion in assets, and serves more than 153,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California