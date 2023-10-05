Credit Union of Southern California Launches $5K Social Media Photo Contest in Honor of International Credit Union Day

News provided by

Credit Union of Southern California

05 Oct, 2023, 15:49 ET

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 75th anniversary of International Credit Union (ICU) Day on October 19, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is giving away a total of $5,000 to five lucky winners who share their CU SoCal-related photos. The "Say Cheese" giveaway runs October 1-31 and is open to both Members and non-Members of the credit union.

There are two ways to enter. Participants can complete the steps outlined on CUSoCal.org/SayCheese or look for the pinned "Say Cheese" announcement post via @CUSoCal on Instagram.

Eligible photos can range from a selfie while banking at a local CU SoCal branch, to a photo of the CU SoCal booth at a community event, or posing with friends in front of a CU SoCal ATM. If the photo includes CU SoCal's logo or branding, it is eligible for the giveaway.

"Seventy-five years of ICU Day is a major milestone," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "We love connecting with and giving back to our Members. This year we wanted to try something new to achieve that. That's how we arrived at this photo giveaway, which we hope our Members will enjoy."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)
Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California

