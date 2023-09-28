CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NAMED 'BEST CREDIT UNION IN ORANGE COUNTY'

News provided by

Credit Union of Southern California

28 Sep, 2023, 17:00 ET

Orange County Register Readers Choose CU SoCal

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has been named the best credit union in Orange County, according to Orange County Register readers.

Orange County Register readers submitted CU SoCal for consideration for "Best of Orange County 2023." Voting took place April 24 to May 26 and featured CU SoCal and other credit unions submitted by the publication's readership. Three winners are named in each category, with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize winners. When the last vote was tallied, CU SoCal took 1st place in the "Best of Orange County 2023: Financial: Best Credit Union" category.

"Thank you to our valued Members and the Orange County Register for this incredible honor," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "It's long been our goal to provide exceptional experiences, every time. Receiving this honor is evidence we are on the right path."

Copies of the "Best of Orange County 2023" magazine were distributed September 24, and a digital version of the magazine can be found online, here.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)
Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California

Also from this source

CU SoCal Donates More Than $10,000 to Aid Maui Relief Efforts

CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COMPLETES MERGER WITH PACIFIC TRANSPORTATION FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.