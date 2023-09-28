CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NAMED 'BEST CREDIT UNION IN ORANGE COUNTY'

Orange County Register Readers Choose CU SoCal

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has been named the best credit union in Orange County, according to Orange County Register readers.

Orange County Register readers submitted CU SoCal for consideration for "Best of Orange County 2023." Voting took place April 24 to May 26 and featured CU SoCal and other credit unions submitted by the publication's readership. Three winners are named in each category, with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize winners. When the last vote was tallied, CU SoCal took 1st place in the "Best of Orange County 2023: Financial: Best Credit Union" category.

"Thank you to our valued Members and the Orange County Register for this incredible honor," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "It's long been our goal to provide exceptional experiences, every time. Receiving this honor is evidence we are on the right path."

Copies of the "Best of Orange County 2023" magazine were distributed September 24, and a digital version of the magazine can be found online, here.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

