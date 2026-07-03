CU SoCal CARES Brings Smiles to Local Youth Through Give Kids A Smile Day

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) recently hosted a CU SoCal CARES Give Kids A Smile Day in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton, surprising nearly 200 local youth with a refreshing treat from Kona Ice.

Building on their growing relationship with Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton, the CU SoCal team recently toured the Fullerton-based facility and collaborated with Club leadership to plan and implement the special experience—bringing snow cone treats to brighten the day for the youth they serve.

"It may have been a hot day, but the smiles were even brighter," said Shirley Ramirez, Chief Operating Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton. "We're grateful for CU SoCal's partnership and their continued support of the youth we serve."

The event reflects CU SoCal's ongoing commitment to strengthening community partnerships and creating meaningful opportunities to support local youth and families.

"Creating opportunities to connect with and support local youth is at the heart of our CU SoCal CARES efforts," said Melissa Manning, VP Business & Talent Development at CU SoCal. "We're proud to help create moments that bring joy and connection to children and families in the communities we serve."

CU SoCal CARES hosts six community events annually, with three completed so far this year and three more planned in the coming months.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is a federally chartered credit union open to anyone who qualifies for Membership. Individuals may become Members through family or household relationships, employer partnerships, select educational institutions, residency or employment in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, or through a complimentary membership in a CU SoCal nonprofit partner association. CU SoCal remains a Member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative dedicated to helping Members build better lives through personalized financial services and support. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $4 billion in assets, and serves more than 187,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California